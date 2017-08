BRIEF-Werner Enterprises reports Q2 earnings per share $0.32

July 24 (Reuters) - Werner Enterprises Inc

* Werner Enterprises reports improved second quarter 2017 revenues and earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Werner Enterprises Inc - ‍for full year of 2017, we expect net capital expenditures to be in range of $175 million to $225 million​

* Qtrly total revenues $519.5 million versus $498.7 million

* Q2 revenue view $520.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Werner Enterprises Inc - expect freight volume contractual rates to begin to improve over next few quarters​