Feb 12 (Reuters) - WesBanco Inc

* WESBANCO, INC. RECEIVES REGULATORY APPROVALS OF ITS MERGER WITH FIRST SENTRY BANCSHARES, INC.

* WESBANCO INC - CO AND FIRST SENTRY EXPECT THAT CLOSING OF MERGER WILL OCCUR EARLY IN Q2 OF 2018​