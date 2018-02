BRIEF-WeSC Reaches Agreement Regarding Co's Long-Term Debts

Feb 23 (Reuters) - WESC AB (PUBL):

* WESC HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT REGARDING THE COMPANY‘S LONG-TERM DEBTS AND PLANS A RIGHTS ISSUE‍

* WILL IN CONNECTION TO RECONSTRUCTION MOVE DESIGN AND PRODUCTION DEPARTMENTS TO OFFICE IN NEW YORK​

* ‍ACQUIRES INTEREST-BEARING DEBTS CONSTITUTING SLIGHTLY MORE THAN 80 PERCENT OF SUBSIDIARY WE INTERNATIONAL AB‘S TOTAL DEBT​

* ‍SUBSIDIARY EXPECTS TO HAVE A POSITIVE COMPOSITION OF ABOUT SEK 32.0 MILLION OR 75 PERCENT OF TOTAL DEBTS​