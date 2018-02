BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft Q1 Sales Rose 7 Percent To $363.1 Million

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc:

* WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q1 SALES ROSE 7 PERCENT TO $363.1 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍NET LOSS OF $0.4 MILLION, INCLUDING ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE OF $9.1 MILLION FROM ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017​

* ‍CONTINUES TO TARGET A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE INCREASE IN NET SALES YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN FISCAL 2018​

* ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT IT WILL END FISCAL YEAR AT AN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RUN-RATE OF MORE THAN 10 PERCENT​

* SEES ‍LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN FISCAL 2018​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.13, REVENUE VIEW $346.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: