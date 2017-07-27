FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Wesco International reports Q2 earnings per share $1.02
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Wesco International reports Q2 earnings per share $1.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Wesco International Inc-

* Wesco InternationalInc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.02

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 to 3 percent

* Q2 sales $1.91 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.91 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wesco International Inc - backlog grew sequentially in quarter versus typical seasonal decline, with june marking highest monthly backlog since 2012

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.60 to $3.90 including items

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $7.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.