BRIEF-Wesdome announces corporate restructuring and management changes

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd
* Wesdome announces corporate restructuring and management changes
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Positions of Vice President, Corporate Development and Vice President, Quebec operations have been eliminated
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd- Appointment of Ben Au as chief financial officer who will start September 26, 2017
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Marc-Andre Pelletier appointed chief operating officer and will oversee all company operations
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - COO philip Ng and CFO Hemdat Sawh have departed company