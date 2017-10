Oct 2 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - ‍announces that site investigation in connection with fatality of a mining contractor on September 9, 2017 has concluded​

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - ‍all required equipment has been reactivated underground and development of exploration ramp recommenced on Oct 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: