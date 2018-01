BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines Q4 Revenue From Gold Sales $31.3 Mln

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd:

* WESDOME ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR PRODUCTION RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD - PRODUCTION FROM EAGLE RIVER COMPLEX IN Q4 2017 OF 15,797 OUNCES OF GOLD

* WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD - ‍Q4 REVENUE FROM GOLD SALES $31.3 MILLION VERSUS $22.3 MILLION​‍​

* WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD - SEES 2018 ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST PER OUNCE US$1,100 TO US$1,160

* WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD - SEES 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION 62,000 - 68,000 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: