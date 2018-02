Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd:

* ‍HY OPERATING REVENUE $35.9 BILLION, UP 2.8%​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND $1.03 PER SHARE​

* EXCLUDING THESE SIGNIFICANT ITEMS, NPAT FOR HALF-YEAR DECREASED 2.7 PER CENT TO $1,535 MILLION.

* HY NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS DOWN 86.6% TO $212 MILLION