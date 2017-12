BRIEF-Wesfarmers Sells Curragh Coal Mine In Queensland To Coronado Coal Group For $700 Mln

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd:

* TO SELL ITS CURRAGH COAL MINE IN QUEENSLAND TO CORONADO COAL GROUP FOR $700 MILLION

* ESTIMATES CO WOULD REPORT POST-TAX PROFIT ON SALE OF ABOUT $100 MILLION ON DEAL COMPLETION

* AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES A VALUE SHARE MECHANISM LINKED TO FUTURE METALLURGICAL COAL PRICES

* PROPOSED TRANSACTION INCLUDES CURRAGH MINE ASSETS AND MINERAL DEVELOPMENT LICENSE 162

* WILL ALSO RECEIVE 25 PERCENT OF CURRAGH'S EXPORT COAL REVENUE GENERATED AT PRICE OF $US145 PER TONNE, PAID QUARTERLY OVER NEXT 2 YRS