BRIEF-West High Yield clarifies agreement to sell mining assets
November 3, 2017 / 10:11 PM

BRIEF-West High Yield clarifies agreement to sell mining assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - West High Yield Why Resources Ltd

* West High Yield clarifies agreement to sell mining assets

* West High Yield Resources Ltd - ‍Gryphon Enterprises does not have financial resources to complete proposed deal without third party funding​

* West High Yield - ‍if transaction contemplated by deal is not completed, co intends to continue ongoing efforts to secure mining and rock quarry permits​

* West High Yield Resources Ltd - ‍ “company is in discussions regarding when its shares will resume trading”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
