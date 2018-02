BRIEF-West Pharmaceutical Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.64

Feb 15 (Reuters) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc:

* WEST ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.80 TO $2.90

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q4 SALES ROSE 8.7 PERCENT TO $415.6 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BILLION TO $1.73 BILLION

* BOARD HAS APPROVED A RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM

* WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES - RESTRUCTURING PLAN WILL REQUIRE RESTRUCTURING EXPENSE OF $8.0 MILLION TO $13.0 MILLION

* ‍COMPANY ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION​

* FOR FULL-YEAR 2017, INCOME TAX EXPENSE WAS $80.9 MILLION, WHICH REPRESENTED AN EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 36.4%

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63, REVENUE VIEW $416.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.90, REVENUE VIEW $1.73 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES - EXPECT RESTRUCTURING WILL PROVIDE CO WITH ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $17.0 MILLION TO $22.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: