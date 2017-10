Sept 26 (Reuters) - Westbury Bancorp Inc

* Westbury Bancorp, Inc. announces intention to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq and deregister its common stock

* Westbury Bancorp Inc - ‍Company expects last day of trading of its shares of common stock on nasdaq will be on or about October 13, 2017​

* Westbury Bancorp - ‍On or about oct 16 co also intends to file a form 15 with SEC to terminate registration under section 12(G) of Exchange Act​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: