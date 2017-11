Nov 1 (Reuters) - Westell Technologies Inc:

* Westell delivers profitability and revenue growth for fiscal 2q18

* Q2 revenue $17.2 million

* Westell Technologies Inc - qtrly ‍ non-gaap earnings per share $0.11​

* Westell Technologies Inc - qtrly ‍ earnings per share $0.05​