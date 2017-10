Oct 19 (Reuters) - Western Alliance Bancorp:

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79

* ‍Net interest income was $201.6 million in Q3 2017, an increase of $8.8 million from $192.7 million in Q2 2017​

* ‍Net operating revenue was $211.5 million for Q3 2017, an increase of $8.3 million, or 4.1%, compared to $203.2 million for q2 2017​ Source text (bit.ly/2yUNQ5t) Further company coverage: