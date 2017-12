Dec 21 (Reuters) - Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp :

* WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP - BOARD PERMITTED REPURCHASE OF UP TO 2.1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2019