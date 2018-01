Jan 22 (Reuters) - Western Copper And Gold Corp:

* WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORP SAYS PLANS TO CONDUCT A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 2.6 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $1.15 PER UNIT

* WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORP SAYS INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR PERMITTING AND DEVELOPMENT OF CASINO PROJECT