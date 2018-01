BRIEF-Western Digital Announces Proposed Offerings Of $2.3 Bln Of Senior Notes Due 2026

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp:

* WESTERN DIGITAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERINGS OF $2.3 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 AND $1.0 BILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024 AND UP TO $500M SHARE REPURCHASE

* WESTERN DIGITAL CORP - WESTERN DIGITAL TO RETIRE EXISTING 10.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2024 AND 7.375% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023

* WESTERN DIGITAL CORP - ALSO EXPECTS TO COMMENCE A CASH TENDER TO PURCHASE CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING 10.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2024​

* WESTERN DIGITAL CORP - PROPOSED OFFERINGS OF $2.3 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 AND $1.0 BILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* WESTERN DIGITAL- ON SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTIONS , EXPECT TO REDUCE TOTAL DEBT OUTSTANDING BY UP TO ABOUT $1 BILLION

* WESTERN DIGITAL-EXPECTS TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK CONCURRENTLY WITH 2024 CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING IN PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED TRANSACTIONS

* WESTERN DIGITAL-IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERINGS OF 2026 NOTES, 2024 CONVERTIBLE NOTES, EXPECTS TO OBTAIN NEW $5.022 BILLION TERM LOAN A-1 FACILITY MATURING 2023

* WESTERN DIGITAL CORP - ALSO EXPECTS TO REPURCHASE SHARES AFTER COMPLETION OF 2024 CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING WITH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND

* WESTERN DIGITAL CORP - UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO MAY FURTHER INCREASE SIZE OF NEW TERM LOAN A-1 FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $1.0 BILLION