FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Western Digital sees Q4 earnings per share $1.37
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 26, 2017 / 8:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Western Digital sees Q4 earnings per share $1.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp-

* Western Digital updates fourth fiscal quarter outlook and reiterates guide for calendar year 2017

* Sees Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $2.85

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $12.00

* Sees Q4 revenue about $4.8 billion

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.37

* Reiterated its non-gaap earnings forecast of approximately $12 per share for calendar year 2017

* Sees Q4 non-gaap gross margin of approximately 41%

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.65, revenue view $4.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.