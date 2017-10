BRIEF-Western Digital’s SanDisk units initiate new arbitration proceedings against Toshiba

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp:

* Western digital’s SanDisk subsidiaries initiate new arbitration proceedings against Toshiba in the ICC international court of arbitration

* Several of its SanDisk unit have filed additional request for arbitration with ICC international court of arbitration

* “Toshiba’s decision to unilaterally invest in manufacturing equipment at Fab 6 operations constitutes a breach of JV agreement”​

* SanDisk units filed additional request for arbitration related to three NAND flash-memory JVs operated with Toshiba Corp

* Believe NAND supply requirements through 2018 are secure, with no meaningful supply from Fab 6 anticipated until calendar year 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)