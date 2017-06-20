FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Western Resources unit receives environmental assessment approval for milestone Phase I project
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 20, 2017 / 6:54 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Western Resources unit receives environmental assessment approval for milestone Phase I project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Western Resources Corp

* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project

* Western Potash receives environmental assessment approval for the milestone Phase I project

* Western Resources Corp - ministry has determined that no environmental impact assessment for Phase I project will be required

* Western Resources Corp - Western Potash is authorized to proceed with construction of Phase I project subject to regulatory permitting requirements

* Western Resources Corp - Phase I project plant construction is anticipated to start in early 2018 with first potash production in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.