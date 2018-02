Feb 27 (Reuters) - Western Securities Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SETS ASIDE ASSET IMPAIRMENT PROVISIONS OF 439.4 MILLION YUAN ($69.64 million) AGAINST PLEDGED SHARES IN LESHI FOR CAPITAL OF 1.0 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS IT EXPECTS THE PROVISIONS TO REDUCE COMPANY'S NET PROFIT BY 329.6 MILLION YUAN IN 2017 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sYTph5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3100 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)