BRIEF-Western Union Co reports Q3 revenue $1.4 billion

* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85

* Sees fy GAAP earnings per share $1.50 to $1.60

* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.39 billion

* Western Union Co - qtrly ‍consumer-to-consumer revenues increased 1% on both a reported and constant currency basis​

* Western Union Co - qtrly earnings per share $0.51 ‍​

* Western Union Co - qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share of $0.53​

* Western Union Co sees 2017 ‍GAAP operating margin of approximately 17% and adjusted operating margin of approximately 20%​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S