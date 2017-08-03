FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
August 3, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Western Union Q2 earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Western Union Co

* Western Union reports second quarter results

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share $1.46 to $1.56

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Western Union Co - company reduced its full year GAAP EPS outlook to a range of $1.46 to $1.56 due to legal matter accrual

* Western Union Co - company affirmed its constant currency revenue, adjusted operating margin, and cash flow outlooks for 2017

* Qtrly Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) revenues decreased 1%, or increased 1% on a constant currency basis.

* Raises 2017 ‍adjusted EPS to a range of $1.70 to $1.80​

* Sees 2017 GAAP cash flow from operating activities of approximately $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

