BRIEF-Western Union Q2 earnings per share $0.35

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Western Union Co

* Western Union reports second quarter results

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share $1.46 to $1.56

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Western Union Co - company reduced its full year GAAP EPS outlook to a range of $1.46 to $1.56 due to legal matter accrual

* Western Union Co - company affirmed its constant currency revenue, adjusted operating margin, and cash flow outlooks for 2017

* Qtrly Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) revenues decreased 1%, or increased 1% on a constant currency basis.

* Raises 2017 ‍adjusted EPS to a range of $1.70 to $1.80​

* Raises 2017 ‍adjusted EPS to a range of $1.70 to $1.80​

* Sees 2017 GAAP cash flow from operating activities of approximately $200 million