BRIEF-Western Union Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $2.44

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Western Union Co:

* WESTERN UNION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 5 PERCENT TO $1.4 BILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS SOLID BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN 2018; QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED 9%

* WESTERN UNION - ‍CONSUMER-TO-CONSUMER (C2C) REVENUES INCREASED 5% ON A REPORTED BASIS, OR 4% CONSTANT CURRENCY FOR Q4 2017​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $2.44

* WESTERN UNION - ‍CO‘S 2017 U.S. FEDERAL TAX CASH LIABILITY IS ESTIMATED AT $780 MILLION AND WILL BE PAYABLE OVER NEXT EIGHT YEARS​

* EXPECTS ‍LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN GAAP AND CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE FOR FY 2018​

* ‍EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FY 2018 ​

* EXPECTS ‍EPS IN A RANGE OF $1.78 TO $1.90 FOR FY 2018 ​

* ‍EXPECTS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $800 MILLION FOR FY 2018​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45, REVENUE VIEW $1.40 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S