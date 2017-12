Dec 11 (Reuters) - Western Union Co:

* WESTERN UNION CO - ‍ANNOUNCED ADDITIONAL DETAILS ON PLANS TO MOVE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS ​

* WESTERN UNION CO SAYS ‍SIGNED A LONG-TERM LEASE AT 7979 E. TUFTS AVE., WHERE “CRITICAL BUSINESS OPERATIONS WILL BE CONDUCTED”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: