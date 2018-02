Feb 22 (Reuters) - Westfield Corp:

* FY NPAT ATTRIBUTABLE $1551.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS $1,366.1 MILLION

* FY REVENUE UP 17.1 PERCENT TO $2,105.1 MLN‍​

* DISTRIBUTION FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2017 25.5 ‍​ CPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: