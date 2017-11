BRIEF-WestJet Airlines reports Q3 net earnings of C$1.18 cents per share

Oct 31 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd:

* Qtrly total revenues C$1,215.6​ million versus C$1,124.3 million last year

* WestJet reports record third quarter net earnings of $138.4 million, up 19 per cent

* Q3 earnings per share C$1.18

* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ASM ‍8.077​ billion versus 7.635 billion last year

* Qtrly RPM 6.922 billion versus 6.414 billion last year

* Qtrly ‍load factor 85.7% versus 84.0%​ last year

* Qtrly ‍yield (revenue per revenue passenger mile) 17.56 cents versus 17.53​ cents last year

* Q3 revenue view C$1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share 9.26 cents versus 9.38 cents​