BRIEF-WestJet Investor Day Provides Targets For 2018-2020

Dec 6 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd:

* WESTJET INVESTOR DAY PROVIDES TARGETS FOR 2018-2020

* WESTJET AIRLINES LTD - IS TARGETING AN ANNUAL OPERATING MARGIN OF BETWEEN 10 PER CENT AND 12 PER CENT IN 2018 TO 2020

* WESTJET AIRLINES LTD SEES CUMULATIVE FREE CASH FLOW OF $775 MILLION TO $875 MILLION FOR 2018 TO 2020

* WESTJET SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $780 MILLION IN 2018, PEAKING IN 2019 AT ABOUT $1 BILLION

* WESTJET AIRLINES LTD - TARGETING AN IMPROVING ANNUAL RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL THAT IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED 13 PER CENT IN 2020

* WESTJET SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $870 MILLION IN 2020

* WESTJET AIRLINES LTD - WESTJET HAS IDENTIFIED ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OPPORTUNITIES OF $140 MILLION TO $200 MILLION THROUGH 2022

* WESTJET - COST SAVING OPPORTUNITIES INCLUDE FLEET RECONFIGURATIONS, AIRPORT OPERATIONS COST SAVINGS, OPTIMIZED MAINTENANCE PLANS

* WESTJET AIRLINES LTD - EXPECTS TO GROW NUMBER OF UNENCUMBERED AIRCRAFT FROM 51 AT END OF Q3 OF 2017 TO 96 AIRCRAFT IN 2020