Feb 9 (Reuters) - Air Line Pilots Association:

* WESTJET & WESTJET ENCORE PILOTS FILED COMPLAINT, APPLICATION FOR INTERIM ORDER WITH CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD

* FILED NOTICE OF DISPUTE, REQUEST FOR CONCILIATION ASSISTANCE WITH FMCS WITH REGARD TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AT WESTJET

* WESTJET PILOTS, THROUGH ALPA, ALSO FORMALLY REQUESTED GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE IN LABOUR NEGOTIATIONS Source text for Eikon: