6 days ago
BRIEF-WestJet Q2 earnings per share C$0.41
August 1, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-WestJet Q2 earnings per share C$0.41

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd:

* WestJet reports second quarter net earnings of $48 million, up 32 per cent

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍on July 31, 2017, board declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per common voting share and variable voting share for Q3 of 2017​

* Announces a normal course issuer bid

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly load factor ‍82.8​ percent versus 80.8 percent last year

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - Q2 ASMs 7.564 billion versus 7.116 billion

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - Q2 RPMs 6.260 billion versus 5.749 billion

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly ‍total revenue $1,055.0 million versus $949.3 million ​

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly total revenues C$‍1,055.0​ million versus C$949.3 million last year

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share, was ‍9.84​ cents versus 9.93 cents

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly yield (revenue per revenue passenger mile) was ‍16.85​ cents versus 16.51 cents

* WestJet Airlines- ‍toronto Stock Exchange accepted notice to make normal course issuer bid for five per cent of currently issued and outstanding shares​

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.28, revenue view C$1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

