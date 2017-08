Aug 3 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Partners LP

* Westlake Chemical Partners LP announces second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Westlake Chemical Partners LP says increased quarterly cash distribution by 2.85% to $0.3650 per unit

* Qtrly total net sales $290.1 million versus $210.8 million