Sept 26 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Partners LP:

* Says offering 4.50 million common units

* Westlake Chemical Partners LP announces offering of common units

* To use proceeds from offering, borrowings, to fund obligations under acquisition of additional interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP​