BRIEF-Westmoreland CEO Kevin Paprzycki Stepping Down

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Coal Co:

* WESTMORELAND ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; KEVIN PAPRZYCKI STEPPING DOWN AS CEO

* WESTMORELAND COAL - ‍BOARD APPOINTED MICHAEL HUTCHINSON, AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN AND CURRENT MEMBER OF BOARD, TO SERVE AS INTERIM CEO

* WESTMORELAND COAL CO - ‍HUTCHINSON WILL OVERSEE CO‘S STRATEGIC DIRECTION AND BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MANAGING DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS UNTIL NEW CEO APPOINTED​

* WESTMORELAND COAL CO - ‍BOARD COMMENCED SEARCH FOR FULL-TIME SUCCESSOR, IS ENGAGING EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO IDENTIFY AND EVALUATE CANDIDATES​