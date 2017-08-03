BRIEF-Westmoreland enters to sell Rova for $5 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Coal Co

* Westmoreland enters agreement to sell rova for $5 million in cash

* Westmoreland coal - has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its roanoke valley power facility ("rova") for $5 million in cash to rova venture, llc

* Westmoreland coal co says westmoreland will retain approximately $2.7 million of reclamation liabilities related to offsite ash storage