FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Westmoreland Resource Partners, on July 1, 2017 units entered into amendment to parties' 2017 coal supply agreement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 7, 2017 / 8:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Westmoreland Resource Partners, on July 1, 2017 units entered into amendment to parties' 2017 coal supply agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Resource Partners Lp :

* Westmoreland Resource Partners Lp - on july 1, 2017 units entered into an amendment to parties' 2017 coal supply agreement

* Westmoreland Resource Partners - under amendment, parties increased annual maximum for contract years 2017-2021 and decreased tier 2 price threshold

* Westmoreland Resource Partners - amendment adjusted shortfall, inventory provisions for contract year 2017-2018 to mirror terms already in place for 2017 stub year

* Westmoreland Resource - each of tonnage terms relating to annual maximum, tier 2 price threshold, shortfall, inventory were omitted from 2017 agreement Source text (bit.ly/2u1bnzl) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.