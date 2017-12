Dec 8 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* HAS CONSISTENTLY ARGUED THAT FURTHER INQUIRIES INTO SECTOR, INCLUDING A ROYAL COMMISSION, ARE UNWARRANTED

* EXPECT TO APPOINT ONE OR TWO NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO BOARD IN 2018

* REMAIN POSITIVE ABOUT AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND ECONOMIES

* ‍ASSET QUALITY IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN SOUND IN YEAR AHEAD​

* ‍BANKING SECTOR WILL LIKELY LEAD TO SLOWER GROWTH IN LENDING AND DEPOSITS IN 2018 RELATIVE TO 2017​