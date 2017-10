July 13 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc

* Westport Fuel Systems provides Q2 2017 revenue guidance and pro forma cash summary

* Westport Fuel Systems also expects to be adjusted EBITDA positive in early 2018.

* Expects Q2 2017 revenues to be $57-$59 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017 and cash balance of approximately $87 million at June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: