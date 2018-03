March 1 (Reuters) - Westwater Resources Inc:

* WESTWATER RESOURCES ANNOUNCES OPTIMIZED BUSINESS PLAN FOR GRAPHITE BATTERY MATERIALS OPPORTUNITY AND APPOINTS VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING

* WESTWATER RESOURCES INC - ‍WWR IS IN PROCESS OF ACQUIRING ALABAMA GRAPHITE CORP​

* WESTWATER RESOURCES INC - ‍TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING Q2 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: