Jan 5 (Reuters) - Wex Inc:

* WEX INC ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR POTENTIAL DEBT REPRICING

* WEX INC -INVITED PROSPECTIVE LENDERS TO MEETING SCHEDULED FOR JAN 8, 2018 FOR PURPOSE OF CONSIDERING POTENTIAL AMENDMENTS TO ITS CREDIT FACILITY

* WEX- POTENTIAL AMENDMENTS TO CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDING REPRICING OF CO'S EXISTING $1.185 BILLION TERM LOAN B, POTENTIAL $100 MILLION INCREASE TO TERM LOAN B