FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser reports Q2 earnings per share $0.28
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 28, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser reports Q2 earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.83 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Weyerhaeuser co says anticipates q3 earnings for wood products before special items and adjusted ebitda will be comparable to q2

* Expects q3 earnings before special items and adjusted ebitda will be slightly lower than q2 in timberlands segment

* Expects earnings and adjusted ebitda will be significantly higher than q2 for real estate, energy and natural resources unit

* Anticipates real estate sales in q3 will be about double q2 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.