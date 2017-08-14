BRIEF-WH Group posts HY profit attributable before biological fair value adjustments of $492 mln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - WH Group Ltd :

* HY profit attributable before biological fair value adjustments $492 million versus $466 million

* HY turnover before biological fair value adjustments $10,658 million versus $10,453 million a year-ago

* Operating landscape, affected by economic growth, consumers' preference, industry cycle and epidemics, to continue to impact businesses

* Resolved to recommend payment of an interim dividend of hk$0.05 per share