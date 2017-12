BRIEF-WH Ireland Group Expects Positive Momentum To Continue Into 2018

Dec 15 (Reuters) - WH Ireland Group Plc:

* ‍ISSUES A TRADING STATEMENT FOR 12 MONTH PERIOD TO 30 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍GROUP HAS HAD AN IMPROVED YEAR FROM A REVENUE PERSPECTIVE AND BOARD EXPECTS THIS POSITIVE MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE INTO 2018​

* ‍COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSITION TO NEW MODEL AND MIFID II REGULATORY CHANGES WERE HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED​

* ‍EXCEPTIONAL COSTS HAVE ADVERSELY AFFECTED PROFITABILITY IN 2017​

* ‍DUPLICATED COSTS INCURRED DURING PERIOD WILL DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY IN 2018 BENEFITING FUTURE PROFITABILITY​