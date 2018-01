BRIEF-WH Ireland Says Too Early To Evaluate Impact Of MiFID II, reports higher FY revenue

Jan 29 (Reuters) - WH Ireland Group Plc:

* WH IRELAND GROUP PLC - FY GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 12.3% TO £28.6M

* WH IRELAND GROUP PLC - FY OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS: £0.4M

* WH IRELAND GROUP PLC - FY TOTAL GROUP RECURRING REVENUE INCREASED TO £13.2M (46% OF TOTAL REVENUE)

* WH IRELAND GROUP PLC - FY PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT DISCRETIONARY ASSETS INCREASED BY 10.7% TO £1,125M

* WH IRELAND GROUP PLC - REGULATORY CHANGE AND ITS IMPACT IS DISPROPORTIONATELY FELT BY SMALLER COMPANIES SUCH AS OURSELVES

* WH IRELAND GROUP PLC - IT IS TOO EARLY TO EVALUATE IMPACT OF MIFID II

