FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-WH Smith group sales up 2 pct for 15-weeks to June 10 period
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 14, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-WH Smith group sales up 2 pct for 15-weeks to June 10 period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - WH Smith Plc:

* Trading update for 15 week period to 10 June 2017

* In 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, total group sales were up 2%, with like-for-like sales flat

* In 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, travel business total sales were up 8%

* In travel business, in 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, like-for-like sales were up 5%

* New store opening programme is progressing well both in UK and internationally

* On target to open 15 units in UK this year and have won further units internationally including 6 units in Rome which will open in July

* In 15 week period from 1 March To 10 June 2017, high street business total sales were down 4%, with like-for-like sales also down 4%

* Remain confident in outcome for full year Source text on Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.