BRIEF-WH Smith Says Sales Flat Year On Year For 20 Week Period To Jan 20

Jan 24 (Reuters) - WH Smith Plc:

* SALES FLAT YEAR ON YEAR AND LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES DOWN 1% FOR 20 WEEK PERIOD

* HIGH STREET SALES WERE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS FOR 20 WEEK PERIOD

* IN HIGH STREET, TOTAL SALES WERE DOWN 5% WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES DOWN 4% FOR 20 WEEK PERIOD

* GROSS MARGIN WAS UP YEAR ON YEAR ALTHOUGH SLIGHTLY LESS THAN ANTICIPATED FOR 20 WEEK PERIOD

* WHILE THERE IS SOME UNCERTAINTY IN BROADER ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, WE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROUP IS WELL POSITIONED FOR YEAR AHEAD

* ‍“STORE OPENING PROGRAMME IN UK IS ON TRACK AND WE EXPECT TO OPEN AROUND 15 NEW UNITS THIS YEAR”​

* "BOOK SALES ON HIGH STREET IN 20 WEEKS PERIOD WERE MORE CHALLENGING DUE TO DECLINE IN SPOOF HUMOUR TITLES AND NO NEW, BIG PUBLISHING TRENDS"​