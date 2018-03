March 5 (Reuters) - Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Ltd :

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$17,218 MILLION VERSUS HK$9,917 MILLION​

* ‍FY REVENUE HK$20.90 BILLION VERSUS HK$16.85 BILLION

* FINAL ‍DIVIDEND OF HK$0.95 PER SHARE​​