Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wheelock Properties Singapore Ltd

* Q3 revenue S$165.1‍​ million versus s$140.0 million a year ago

* ‍qtrly profit attributable S$42.2 million versus S$32.1 million​

* ‍group expects holland park villas development to attain practical completion before end of year​

* ‍group will continue to market remaining units in Tomlinson Heights, D‘leedon and Interlace​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: