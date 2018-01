Jan 8 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp:

* WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH HONEYWELL

* WHIRLPOOL CORP - CONSUMERS WILL NOW BE ABLE TO CONNECT SMART APPLIANCES FROM CO TO HONEYWELL‘S LINE OF CONNECTED THERMOSTATS

* WHIRLPOOL CORP - CAPABILITIES WILL ROLL OUT ACROSS BRANDS IN WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION PORTFOLIO THROUGHOUT 2018