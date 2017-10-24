BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp issues outlook

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp:

* Whirlpool - ‍​ expect to deliver fy revenue growth in line of long-term target of 3% to 5% - conf call

* Whirlpool - ‍​ expect EBIT margin of 6.5% for fy due to slightly increased raw material cost expectations, h2 price mix challenges - conf call

* Whirlpool - ‍​ expect to deliver free cash flow of about $900 million this year due to lower earnings than previously anticipated - conf call

* Whirlpool - ‍​ continue to expect that price mix in europe will be unfavorable for full year - conf call

* Whirlpool - ‍​ expect pressures in china to negatively impact full year margins in asia - conf call

* Whirlpool - ‍​ expect to deliver approximately $350 million of cost productivity in 2017 - conf call

* Whirlpool - ‍​ expect about $375 million of raw material inflation this year, about $600 million of combined raw material inflation in 2017 and 2018 - conf call

* Whirlpool - ‍​ expect our full-year effective tax rate to be approximately 16% - conf call

* Whirlpool - “intend to continue repurchasing shares in the fourth quarter at a similar rate to recent quarters” - conf call

* Whirlpool - “we did inform sears in may that we would no longer supply whirlpool brand products as we think we could not reach terms that are acceptable to both parties” - conf call

* Whirlpool - “we are continuing to supply 10 more brand of products to sears and this applies only to our brand of business.” - conf call Further company coverage: